Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $22.99 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,703 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.57. 15,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,113. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

