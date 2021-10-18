Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $23.62 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,818. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.81.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

