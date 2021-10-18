Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $24.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 160,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,669. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

