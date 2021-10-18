Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $55.19 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 77,244 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.93. 261,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,691,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

