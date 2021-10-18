Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $56.68 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.75. 727,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,614,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

