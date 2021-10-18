Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $53,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,381. The stock has a market cap of $346.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

