Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 537 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,840.62. 13,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,797.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,546.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

