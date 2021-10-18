Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,589 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $197.96. 2,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average is $190.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

