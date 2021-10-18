Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,973 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 519,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $180,620,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Facebook by 33.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Facebook by 19.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,547,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $537,907,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.19. The stock had a trading volume of 364,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $930.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

