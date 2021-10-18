Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 864 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $56,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in FedEx by 19.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.63. The company had a trading volume of 21,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,602. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

