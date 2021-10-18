Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,178 shares of company stock valued at $199,737,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.77. The stock had a trading volume of 72,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $292.87. The firm has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

