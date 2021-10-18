Tokes Market Capitalization Tops $4.86 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $312.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

