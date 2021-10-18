TOP (TOP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $718,255.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $718,255.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00197027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00089743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.