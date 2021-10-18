TopBidder One Day Trading Volume Tops $63,992.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $63,992.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00197096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00090302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

