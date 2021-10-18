Tornado (TCORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $399,136.96

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.52 or 0.00107569 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $399,136.96 and $3,485.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.78 or 0.99957659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.48 or 0.05987007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023612 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

