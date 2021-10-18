TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 645,142 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after acquiring an additional 581,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,558 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE opened at $51.57 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.