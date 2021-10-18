Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 87,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 39,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

