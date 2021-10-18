Towle & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Towle & Co. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the period. Towle & Co. owned about 0.15% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $3,016,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,828. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

