TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $8.94 on Monday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $502.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.