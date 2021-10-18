TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NRDY opened at $8.94 on Monday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $4,609,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $3,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

