TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NRDY stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $502.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $297,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

