TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.45 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.