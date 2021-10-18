Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

Shares of TSCO opened at $197.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.