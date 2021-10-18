Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 448% compared to the average volume of 504 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 240,461 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 191,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 171.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.