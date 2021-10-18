Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,762 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 448% compared to the average volume of 504 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 240,461 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 191,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 171.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OYST stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 177,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.32.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.