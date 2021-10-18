Transcodium One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,781.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Transcodium has a market cap of $157,177.75 and $1,781.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00196102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00090009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

