TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00.

On Monday, August 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $6,917,825.00.

TDG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $639.99. The stock had a trading volume of 164,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

