TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $26.80.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.