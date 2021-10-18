Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.73 or 1.00197845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.61 or 0.06057482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023862 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

