Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.