Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:TREX opened at $93.38 on Monday. Trex has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Trex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

