Trexcoin (TREX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded up 1,092.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Trexcoin has traded down 93.5% against the US dollar. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Trexcoin has a total market capitalization of $3,736.39 and approximately $25.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin Profile

TREX is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TreeBlock is creating an IoT Blockchain Network for general purpose application. “TreeBlock” is a blockchain that combines Hierarchy Sharding and Time Sharding to create Time Sharding Trees architecture that is able to scale blockchain to a significant number Tps on-chain comparing to existing blockchains. This is a public, general purpose blockchain, and open source. With the ability to scale, TreeBlock can be applied to any project that requires a high-performance blockchain. Our blockchain is going to solve 5 existing problems of blockchain: Scalability – Performance – Security – Storage – Tokenomy. With this Time Sharding Trees architecture, a node can be much smaller and we aim to use IoT as nodes instead of big nodes and big mining pools. “

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

