Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.58

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 125870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

A number of research firms have commented on TCW. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.12.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$885.76 million and a P/E ratio of -16.70.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.