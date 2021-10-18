TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.15% of TriNet Group worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $192,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,174,190 in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.70. 5,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,290. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

