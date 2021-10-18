TriNet Group (TNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriNet Group stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. TriNet Group has a one year low of $64.60 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $15,174,190. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

