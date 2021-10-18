Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) is Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s 8th Largest Position

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Trinseo comprises 4.1% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.21% of Trinseo worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Trinseo stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,711. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

