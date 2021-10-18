Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.47). Approximately 1,025,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,522,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

