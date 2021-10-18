Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TRKA opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Troika Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.