True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.17

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 38482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

