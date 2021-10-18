True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TNT.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.36. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.21 million and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 153.49%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.