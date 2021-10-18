TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TBI opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

