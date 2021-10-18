TrueFi Market Capitalization Achieves $78.07 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $78.07 million and $61.18 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00198007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.