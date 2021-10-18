Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

WWD opened at $115.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57. Woodward has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,585,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.1% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.