TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,084,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $627.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

