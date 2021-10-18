TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%.

MEDS stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

MEDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TRxADE HEALTH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

