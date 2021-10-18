TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 217 ($2.84).

A number of research firms have commented on TUI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

TUI stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,041. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 313.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 363.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

