Turing Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 25th (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing’s (NASDAQ:TWKS) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 25th. Turing had issued 36,842,106 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $773,684,226 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $27.72 on Monday. Turing has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.43.

