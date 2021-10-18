Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.46) and the highest is ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

TPTX traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 610,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

