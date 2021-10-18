TurtleNetwork 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,257.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 8% against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $1,257.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

