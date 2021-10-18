TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 4.8%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $36.74. Approximately 4,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,762,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in TuSimple by 31.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

