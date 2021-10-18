Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.17

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 5163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,137,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

